Jackeline Caal, Guatemalan Migrant Girl Who Died in U.S. Custody, Was Separated From Father

The 7-year-old girl Guatemalan who died hours after being taken into Border Patrol custody after crossing the border with her father, has been identified as Jackeline Caal, the Guatemala foreign ministry said on Friday.

Caal died from dehydration and septic shock last Thursday in El Paso, Texas after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border with a group of migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said Friday, eight days after the girl died. Officials still have not answered basic questions on where the girl was held or if she was given food or water while she was in custody for over eight hours while her death garners a national outcry over the treatment of migrants .

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the family of the child. Border Patrol agents took every possible step to save the child’s life under the most trying of circumstances,” a DHS spokesperson said. “As fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, we empathize with the loss of any child.”

Caal and her father were taken into custody around 10 p.m. on Dec. 6 along with other 163 migrants who were approaching Border agents to turn themselves in, DHS said.

The DHS spokesperson said he did not know “the exact facility” they were held, but said a center meant for temporary detention of migrants might have been overwhelmed with processing almost almost 200 immigrants in a single night.

Caal was separated from her father in the same facility, according to DHS, because he did not have the proper documentation to prove they were related. After they were separated, she began to have began having seizures at 6:25 a.m., about eight hours after she was taken into custody, according to DHS. Local emergency responders responded to the scene and “determined the child had a 105.7 degree fever,” the spokesperson said.

Once transported to a local hospital via helicopter in El Paso, Caal “was revived after going into cardiac arrest,” after “reportedly not eating or consuming water for several days,” the DHS spokesperson said.

She died at Providence Children’s Hospital less than 24 hours later. A hospital spokeswoman declined to provide more information, citing patient confidentiality.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts and the best efforts of the medical team treating the child, we were unable to stop this tragedy from occurring,” said the DHS spokesperson, adding the agency is planning to investigate the incident to ensure proper protocol was followed. “Once again, we are begging parents to not put themselves or their children at risk attempting to enter illegally.”

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen faulted Caal’s family for entering the U.S. without legal authorization.

“This family chose to cross illegally,” Nielsen told Fox & Friends on Friday morning. “What happened here was they were about 90 miles away from where we could process them. They were in such a large crowd that it took our Border Patrol folks a couple of times to get them all.”

She added: “We gave immediate care, we’ll continue to look into this situation. But again I cannot stress [enough] how dangerous this journey is when migrants choose to come here illegally.”

The tragic story, first reported by the Washington Post Thursday night, was met with instant outcry by human rights groups and political figures.

“There are no words to capture the horror of a seven-year-old girl dying of dehydration in U.S. custody,” Hillary Clinton said on Twitter Friday morning. “What’s happening at our borders is a humanitarian crisis.”

Cynthia Pompa, the advocacy manager for the ACLU border rights centre, told The Daily Beast, she believes the incident exemplifies the CBP’s troubled history.

“This tragedy represents the worst possible outcome when people, including children, are held in inhumane conditions. Lack of accountability, and a culture of cruelty within CBP have exacerbated policies that lead to migrant deaths,” Pompa said in a statement.

Caa’s death comes months after a six-week-old toddler died after being released from an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement facility in Dilley, Texas, about eight hours away. According to CNN, the toddler's mother and attorneys alleged she contracted a “respiratory infection” after she arrived at the detention center, and ICE provided minimal medical care.

The DHS spokesperson declined to comment on how many child have died in Border Patrol facilities from lack of medical care.