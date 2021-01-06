Jacob Blake’s Black Life Doesn’t Matter in Our System

What exactly would it take for the criminal legal system to hold a police officer accountable for harming a Black life?

Certainly, it was not enough for Rusten Sheskey, a white cop in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to pump seven shots at point blank range into Jacob Blake’s back as his three young children — ages 3, 5 and 8 — watched. On Tuesday, more than four months after the shooting, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced that “no charge shall be filed” against Sheskey. Graveley added that no charge would be filed against Blake, who is now paralyzed from the waist down.

It was also not enough for Cleveland police to gun down 12-year-old Tamir Rice as he played in a park with a toy gun, as kids are wont to do. Six days before the Kenosha prosecutor’s announcement, the Justice Department declined to charge either of the two cops involved in Rice’s 2014 murder.