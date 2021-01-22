Cop Rioter Bragged He ‘Pissed’ in Pelosi’s Toilet, Feds Say

A Virginia police officer charged in the Jan. 6 sacking of the U.S. Capitol bragged to a friend on Facebook that he “pissed in Nancy P’s toilet,” referring to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to an FBI search warrant application obtained by The Daily Beast.

The document, which seeks permission to search Jacob Fracker’s Rocky Mount, Virginia, home for further evidence, follows a prior warrant that gave the FBI permission to scour his Facebook account. Agents say they found photos, videos, and messages to others sent the day after the riot that directly incriminate Fracker, who is also a corporal in the VA National Guard.

Fracker and his alleged wingman in the riot, Rocky Mount Officer Thomas Robertson, were the first cops to be arrested for participating in the insurrection that left five people, including a Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, dead. Fracker and Robertson have been placed on administrative leave, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

The FBI warrant application says Fracker sent a video to an unidentified friend on Jan. 7 that showed him wearing a gas mask inside the Capitol.

“Turning the camera towards himself, Fracker hits his chest multiple times,” it explains. “Fracker tells his Facebook friend, ‘Shit was wild lol I pissed in Nancy P’s toilet.’”

During the siege, on the day the Senate was to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, rioters stormed Pelosi’s office—putting their feet up on her desk, swiping a laptop, and leaving a note.

A second clip Fracker allegedly sent to the same Facebook friend begins outside the Capitol. A couple of minutes into the video, Fracker can be seen climbing the steps of the Capitol and moving past a barrier as he yells, “Let’s fucking go!,” the warrant application says.

A third video Fracker sent to his friend, according to the warrant application, was shot inside the Capitol. In the background, it says, someone in the crowd can be heard yelling, “PELOSI!”

At that point, the FBI says, Fracker sent his friend a message about what he was doing.

“We did hahaha it was fucking amazing,” he allegedly wrote. “Flash bangs going off, CS gas, rubber bullets flying by. Felt so good to be back in the shit hahaha I was like 8th person inside the building, shit was fuckin LIT...I haven’t been that hyped up since fuckin Nowzad hahaha,” apparently referring to his past deployment to Afghanistan with the U.S. Marine Corps.

He also warned his friend not to share the footage with anyone else, but that Fracker just wanted him to know that he was “out here trying to make a fucking difference at any cost.”

“Freedom 2020,” Fracker allegedly replied to a comment made by another Facebook friend. “Fuck commies. Fuck tyranny. And fuck anyone in the way of a free America.”

The warrant says that Fracker’s alleged co-rioter, Robertson, also dug a deep hole for himself on social media.

“Safe at home,” he allegedly wrote in a Jan.7 message to a relative. “Bumps bruised and eyes sore from tear gas but good! Love you!”

The next day, Robertson reportedly commented on a Facebook post, saying, “Well.....Fuck you. Being nice, polite, writing letters and sending emails hasn't worked. Peaceful protests haven't worked. Millions of FB posts, tweets ,and other social media hasn't worked. All thats [sic] left is violence and YOU and your ‘Friends on the other side of the isle [sic]’ have pushed Americans into that corner. The picture of Senators cowering on the floor with genuine fear on their faces is the most American thing I have seen in my life. Once....for real....you people ACTUALLY realized who you work for.”

He continued, remarking to others, “Peace is done,” and it is “time for all the braggart ‘Patriots’ to buckle armor or shut the fuck up. Facebook warriors time is done. The next revolution started 1/6/21 in case you ‘Im [sic] ready" and ‘standing by’ guys missed it.” Robertson also allegedly insisted he would do whatever he could to disrupt President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, posting a message on Facebook on Jan. 10 saying he would be “going to fight the cocksuckers who stole our country,” in “DC on the 20th for sure.”

“By bullet or ballot restoration of the republic is coming,” he allegedly said in a follow-up message.

Robertson had been particularly sloppy about keeping his plans quiet in the days and weeks leading up to Jan. 6, says the FBI. The week before Christmas, Robertson posted on Facebook: “Civility has left me. Im [sic] tired of always taking the high road and being beat by those who cheat, lie, and steal to win and then allow their media to paint me as the bad guy. I won’t be disenfranchised. I’ll follow the path our founders gave us. Redress of grievances (already done) civil disobedience (here now) and then open armed rebellion. I’ve spent the last 10 years fighting an insurgency in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Im [sic] prepared to start one here and know a bunch of like minded and trained individuals.”

To preempt any claims of their having been hacked, the FBI says it connected the Fracker and Robertson to the postings through their IP addresses.

Fracker released a statement shortly after his Jan. 13 arrest claiming his behavior was an “expression of grief against what very many Americans would consider tyranny.”

Both men are now free on $15,000 bond. The Daily Beast was unable to contact Fracker and Robertson, neither of whom has a lawyer listed in court records.