Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Wild Allegation That Will Smith Gave Blessing for Alleged Affair

Jada Pinkett Smith has strongly denied claims by the singer August Alsina that he had an affair with her after her husband—Will Smith—gave the relationship his blessing.

Reps for Pinkett told Page Six that Alsina’s claims are “absolutely not true” after he made the shocking allegation in an interview with Angela Yee to promote his new album.

Around the 18-minute mark, Alsina claims: “I actually sat down with Will [Smith] and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership… He gave me his blessing.”

Alsina, 27, said he was introduced to Pinkett, 48, in 2015 by her son Jaden. He says he vacationed with the family in Hawaii in 2016 and fell in love with Pinkett, saying: “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it—so much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

Alsina added: “I really loved a person, I experienced that and I know what that feels like—and some people never get that in this lifetime. I know that I am completely blessed and this conversation is difficult because it is so much, that it would be hard for people to understand but—once it starts to affect me and my livelihood—I have to speak up about my truth.”

It is not clear when the alleged affair ended, but Smith has previously said he and Jada Pinkett Smith “broke up within” their marriage and “got back together again” to avoid divorce.

During the interview, Yee asked: “Is it disappointing that she [Pinkett] never addressed it to you, because like you said, you lost out on opportunities?”

“I really can’t even get into the thought of that because I am only responsible for myself, right,” Alsina responded. “And I am only responsible for, you know. what I do. When I am repressing and suppressing things and it starts to affect me. I have to address it. I just always stay solid because I never want to be the person to start confusion.”

Alsina’s 2009 song “Nunya,” was widely rumored to be about Pinkett.

Alsina said: “I don’t think that it is ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date… but in this instance it is very different because as I said, there are so many people that are side-eyeing me.

“I have lost money, friendships, relationships behind it and I think it is because people don’t necessarily know the truth. But I have never done anything wrong.”

He added of the Smith family, “I love those people literally like my family. I don’t have a bad thing to say about them. They are beautiful people.”

Jada Pinkett Smith’s responded forcefully to Page Six’s enquiries saying: “Absolutely not true!!”