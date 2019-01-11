Jake Patterson Identified as Suspect in Jayme Closs Kidnapping

A Wisconsin man has been arrested in the kidnapping of 13-year-old Jayme Closs and the murder of her parents. The missing teenager was discovered alive Thursday after she escaped her alleged captor and flagged down a bystander for help.

Authorities cuffed 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson near his family’s remote home outside of Gordon, where Jayme was apparently being held since October, when someone entered her family’s residence and shot and killed her parents.

“Thank you for being here on this amazing day,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told reporters at a press briefing Friday morning. “For 88 days I told you we would work tirelessly to bring Jayme Closs home.”

“For 88 days you called in tips, brought in food, searched arm in arm with us … and never gave up hope,” Fitzgerald said. “Last night our collective promise was fulfilled with Jayme’s safe recovery.”

Police have released few details on Patterson and why he allegedly targeted Jayme. But investigators believe the alleged killer didn’t know her parents, James and Denise Closs, who were found dead inside their rural Barron home—about 77 miles south of Patterson’s cabin on Eau Claire Acres Circle.

On Thursday afternoon, Fitzgerald dismissed rumors that Jayme was found in southeastern Wisconsin. He said that shortly after a false sighting, he received a call from deputies in Douglas County: Someone had dialed 911 and said they found Jayme alive.

“People recognized her. Just what we wanted to happen, happened,” Fitzgerald said, adding, “It’s amazing, the will of that 13-year-old girl to survive and escape.”

Douglas County Sheriff Thomas Dalbec said Jayme approached a woman walking her dog around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The woman, a social worker named Jeanne Nutter, and Jayme then ran to a nearby house, where they called police and waited for detectives to arrive.

Yesterday, Jeanne’s husband, Forrest, told The Daily Beast that “the girl just came out of the woods.”

“She [Jeanne] kept her composure and took the girl to a safe place and called the sheriff’s department,” he said. “She called and said they found Jayme and she was going to the hospital.”

Responding to the call, “Deputies responded en masse immediately and identified Jayme as the person who approached the neighbor,” Sheriff Dalbec said. “A short time later, one of my patrol sergeants happened to find a vehicle that matched [Jayme’s] description of the suspect.”

The suspect was immediately taken into custody, he said, while Jayme was transported to a hospital in Duluth and held overnight for observation.

Patterson is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the murder of James and Denise Closs, and one count of kidnapping.

Dalbec told reporters that no one else was inside Patterson’s home when cops spotted him down the road and he “surrendered peacefully.” Asked whether Patterson was looking for Jayme, Dalbec said, “No, I don’t believe so.”

Jayme’s mysterious disappearance made national news, as authorities scrambled to find the missing middle-schooler but faced a dearth of clues.

Around 1 a.m. on Oct. 15, Barron County cops received a 911 call from Denise Closs’ cellphone, which pinged to the family’s home. Whoever called for help wasn’t able to communicate with the dispatcher, who “could hear a lot of yelling” in the background.

When deputies arrived minutes later, they found Denise and her husband, James, fatally shot inside, but Jayme was nowhere to be found.

Back then, Fitzgerald said Jayme wasn’t considered a runaway and was “missing and endangered.” She was James and Denise’s only child.

On Friday, Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright said his office will likely file a criminal complaint against Patterson by next week.

As Fitzgerald fielded questions from reporters, state and federal authorities executed search warrants in Gordon and checked other areas for vehicles and evidence.

“Jayme was taken against her will and escaped from a residence in which she was being held,” Fitzgerald said, adding that Jayme “was the only target.”

Patterson took steps to conceal his identity from law enforcement and the public, and even kept Jayme’s capture secret from family and friends, Fitzgerald said. The suspect’s connection to Barron County, where Jayme lived with her family, remains unclear.

“It’s a remote area,” Fitzgerald said, adding, “He not only concealed his identity from us. It appeared he concealed her from other people also, his friends.”

The sheriff was unable to answer questions on what happened to Jayme in the months since she vanished on Oct. 15.

He said Patterson had no criminal record locally or in the state of Wisconsin. “Gordon was not on our radar,” Fitzgerald told reporters.

As The Daily Beast reported, Jayme was discovered Thursday afternoon after escaping a residence in a quiet subdivision in Gordon, Wisconsin.

Jayme ran out of a wooded area and happened upon Nutter, who was walking her dog.

Patterson is one of the few neighbors who live year-round in Eau Claire Acres, which is sparsely populated in the winter, Forrest Nutter said.

Meanwhile, Kristin Kasinskas, a teacher who lives on Eau Claire Acres Circle, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that Nutter frantically knocked on her door.

Kasinskas said Jayme was skinny and dirty with matted hair, and wearing shoes that were too big for her feet. The girl told Kasinskas and her husband, Peter, that she didn’t know where she was or anything about Gordon, Wisconsin.

“I honestly still think I’m dreaming right now. It was like I was seeing a ghost,” Peter Kasinskas told the Star Tribune. “It was scary and awesome at the same time. My jaw just went to the floor.”

Closs’ family never gave up hope on finding Jayme.

Jayme’s aunt, Jennifer Smith, cried tears of joy when the sheriff told her Jayme was found. The happy news followed the false alarm the family received hours earlier. “They say she’s doing good. She’s talking and she’s resting right now. She’s exhausted,” Smith told KSTP of her niece.

“I’m just going to tell her how much I love her and missed her, and give her the biggest hug ever, and that we’re all here for her,” Smith added.

“We said we’d never give up, and we didn’t. And now we got her.”

-With additional reporting by Victoria Albert