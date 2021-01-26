Feds Charge D.C. Rioter Who Smoked Joint Inside the Capitol

A New York man caught on camera smoking a joint inside the Capitol building amid the Jan. 6 insurrection has been arrested after several of his co-workers ratted him out to federal authorities.

James Bonet, of Glens Falls, New York, has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authorities and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds for his role in the siege. Prosecutors allege Bonet, a shift manager in Saratoga Springs, was spotted in several photos and videos participating in the riots, including one selfie video titled, “Smoking at the capital building [sic].”

“Capitol building smoking with all my people!” Bonet says in the video, which shows him smoking pot with several other rioters.

In another video taken inside the Crypt of the Capitol, Bonet films other rioters celebrating and chanting, “Whose house? Our house!” In a third video, titled “Made it in,” Bonet declares: “We made it in the building bitches! We’re taking it back! We are taking it back, we made it in the building!”

According to a criminal complaint, Bonet’s decision to drive down from New York to the nation’s capital was unsurprising to his co-workers, who said he openly talked about “government conspiracy theories at work” and tried to convince others to “subscribe to those theories, including the conspiracy theory that the 2020 Presidential Election was ‘stolen.’”

His baseless belief the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump also prompted him to drive to Washington, D.C., to protest in November. One of his co-workers who contacted the FBI said they were afraid Bonet would get COVID-19 at that protest and “spread it to them because they saw photographs of Bonet...not wearing a facemask.”

The co-worker added that on Jan. 6 a fellow employee sent a video of Bonet smoking weed inside the Capitol to their group chat. After seeing several other videos showing Bonet at the Capitol with fellow MAGA supporters his co-workers decided to send complaints to federal authorities.

Bonet is among several insurrections who smoked inside the government building after thousands of MAGA supporters broke in and forced elected officials to go into hiding for several hours. Dominic “Spazzo” Pezzola, who allegedly smashed a window at the Capitol with a police shield, proudly smoked a victory cigar inside the Capitol after breaching the building.

“Victory smoke in the Capitol, boys. This is fucking awesome. I knew we could take this motherfucker over [if we] just tried hard enough,” Pezzola says in a video.

Proud Boy Hawaii founder and alt-right media personality Nick Ochs also shared a photo that showed him smoking a cigarette in the building.“Hello from the Capital lol,” the caption read.