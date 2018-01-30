James Corden Fires Back at Donald Trump Jr.’s Grammys Tweet: You’re the ‘Second Favorite Child’

A still-hungover James Corden returned from hosting the Grammy Awards in New York on Sunday to tape a new episode of his Late Late Show Monday night. And he had a message for those who didn’t appreciate his Fire and Fury sketch.

When Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance to read an excerpt from Michael Wolff’s book, Corden said she “got the biggest cheer of the night in Madison Square Garden.” But, he added, “some people in Trump’s administration took issue with it,” including U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

“ Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it,” Haley tweeted, to which Corden replied, “You can tell your boss, some of us like politics without the Twitter meltdowns thrown in.”

And then there was this gem from Trump Jr.:

“You’ve got to give him credit,” Corden shot back. “If anyone knows anything about consolation prizes, it’s Donald Trump’s second favorite child,” he said, clearly referring to Ivanka. “At least you’re not Tiffany,” the host added.

“Eric Trump would have responded, but he’s not allowed to stay up past 7:30,” Corden said before moving on to other news.