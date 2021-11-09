This Running Jacket Is Perfect for Cold Weather & Rainy Days

I have only one complaint about my Thermal Zephyr Runner Jacket from Janji, and that’s that it doesn’t have hand pockets. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve unconsciously slid my hands along the sides of this jacket in a vain attempt to slip them into nice, cozy pockets only to yet again remember: “Oh, right. No pockets.” To be fair, the jacket does feature hidden interior pockets, so you have a safe place to stow your kets, wallet, and phone while you're running or hiking.

Now, why would I kick off a review of a product I love and wholeheartedly endorse with a complaint? Because I mean what I say: that is literally my only point of criticism about this coat.

Let’s start with the size and fit: the medium size of the jacket fits me perfectly (I’m 6’2” and on the slimmer side) and it has enough room inside for a tee and one more layer, like a thermal or even a thin sweater, yet it’s still form-fitting enough to be used as a layer itself, tucked under a rain shell or even a parka in extreme cold.

And speaking of size, this jacket is as packable and portable as they come. I literally just folded it up and tucked it into a front pocket of my jeans as a test—like just now, just before I sat down to write. So you can stash a Zephyr in any pack or suitcase, leave it in a glovebox, whatever works. It’s a perfect outwear option for when you’re traveling light.

Janju Thermal Zephyr Runner Jacket Available in sizes small through extra-large and in two colorways. Buy at Janji $ 188

But whether you’re traveling or not, it’s a great lightweight waterproof jacket for uncertain weather conditions. Zipped up snug and with the waist cinched, the Zephyr holds in plenty of warmth, and its ripstop nylon exterior can shed mist and drizzle (and snow) without soaking through. Zipped down, loosely fastened via the built-in chest snap, or even left fully open, the lightweight coat lets you release plenty of heat, so you can cool down once your body temp is revved up or simply as the day warms over time.

Finally, let's get to performance: because all in all, this jacket may be great for travel or everyday casual use, but it’s an activewear piece first and foremost. And there, it shines.

The jacket is light and flexible, and in no way restricts your range of motion as you run, bike, hike, or whatever else keeps you moving out there. Light elastic bands on the cuffs help keep the sleeves in place without cinching too tightly for comfort and still allow you to tuck in gloves or pull out the ends of a base layer’s sleeves. Plus, the breathable portions of the jacket allow for the release of excess heat and reduce sweat buildup.

One last thing to note: this Janji jacket is Bluesign certified, meaning its entire production process is sustainable and humane, so you can feel as good about wearing the coat as you feel simply wearing it. In both cases, it’s a warm feeling.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.