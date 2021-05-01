My Home Has Never Smelled Better Thanks to Japanese Incense

Scouting Report: Less smokey and more of a subtle fragrance, this Japanese incense has (almost) completely taken the place of candles in my home.

When I think of incense, I picture foggy college dorm rooms with tapestries covering the windows, or the people outside the subway in Union Square selling their wares. As a candle lover (read: hoarder), I strayed away from the potent, overbearing nature of incense, until I was introduced to this Japanese incense.

Nippon Kodo Kayuragi Incense Sticks - Aloeswood Buy at Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Traditional incense, also known as Indian incense, is heavy on the fragrance and smoke. Some people swear by it, and in some applications, it can be lovely. But for an everyday burn, it was just way too strong. These Japanese incense sticks have a much subtler scent and are also less smokey than their counterparts. Each of these sticks burns for around 25 minutes and because the core isn’t made from bamboo, like other incense, you get a cleaner burn. The Aloeswood fragrance is a slightly sweet take on a sandalwood scent (they also offer Sandalwood, but I prefer this one). The soft smoke curls and dances once lit — I also highly recommend getting an incense stick holder as well, even though these come with a small one — and the fragrance starts to waft through the room. It’s the perfect thing to light after dinner to help combat any cooking smells or when returning to your home for the day for a cozy feel.

The incense comes in a box that houses 40 sticks and even the box itself smells amazing. If you’re looking for an alternative to candles, this is it.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.