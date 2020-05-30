This Wrestler Wouldn’t Bow to Men, But Trolls Took Her Down
Pink-haired pro wrestler Hana Kimura was a hit on TV until she confronted her male roommate. What happened next says much about misogyny and bullying, and not only in Japan.
TOKYO—Hana Kimura’s bright pink hair, sometimes in semi-dreadlocks, signalled she was a rebel in Japan—a country where students are forced to dye their hair black to attend school, even if their natural hair color is something else entirely. She was a 22-year-old pro wrestler, and her speciality in the ring was the “big boots” kick: the flat of the foot into the opponent’s face.
Japanese professional wrestling is a performance and a sport, just as it is in the United States, and Hana Kimura usually was cast as the villain—“the heel,” as they say here—facing off against a good guy or “baby face.”
“In the arena, I spit on people. I curse old men in the audience. I gloat and I insult my opponent—I must seem like a terrible person,” Hana joked with friends. “But that’s my role, that’s not me.”