Fearsome Yakuza Really Miss Halloween This Year

It’s not often that kids get to shake down gangsters for candy—but up until this Halloween, the neighborhood children in Kobe, Japan got to terrorize the local yakuza (Japanese mafia) with a raucous “Trick or Treat!” And the yakuza, by all accounts, loved it. For years, both thugs and kids looked forward to the annual Halloween festivities at the headquarters of Japan’s largest mob group.

The Yamaguchi-gumi, the country’s largest crime group, discovered Halloween by accident when international school students trick-or-treated their offices decades ago. What started as an awkward offering of cash from gangsters to appease the local kids turned into a time-honored neighborhood celebration.

That decades-long tradition has ended this year. But “Yakuza Halloween” wasn’t canceled because of COVID-19—instead, laws passed by the Hyogo Prefecture Assembly this month now forbid gangsters from giving candy (assets) to children, or allowing them onto their property.