Japan’s Police Crack Down on ‘AirDrop’ Dick Pics

TOKYO—The Japanese police have gotten the drop on a new breed of creep in Japan, called “AirDrop Chikan” (Airdrop Pervs)—men who use the photo and movie sharing function in many Apple products to send unwanted obscene photos to people close by.

On Tuesday, the police in Fukokoka, in southern Japan, announced they had made their first arrest for misuse of this function, and suddenly, everyone in Japan with an iPhone is trying to figure out how to avoid becoming a victim—or, perversely, how to get away with this new form of virtual exhibitionism and sexual harassment.

The Fukuoka Police announced that they had filed charges against a 37-year old white collar worker for violating the prefectural ordinance “forbidding annoying and troublesome behavior,” specifically the ban on obscene acts.