Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Are Reportedly Back Together, So Maybe True Love Does Exist

At a time when good news is particularly hard to come by, we are pleased to share that arguably the hottest couple in showbiz has reportedly gotten back together. According to Hollywood Life, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have decided to give their marriage another go; an unnamed source told the outlet that Momoa moved back in with Bonet two weeks ago and that the two are “very much back together.”

“They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other,” the source said. Momoa and Bonet share two children together, 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf. (Sidenote: it seems to have become a celebrity trend to name your child Wolf, but let the record show that Momoa and Bonet did it first, long before Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.)

This is obviously a very exciting development for fans of gorgeous people and true love, but how did we get here in the first place? If you’ll recall, it was just over a month ago when Momoa broke hearts around the world by announcing his and Bonet’s split in a since-deleted Instagram post.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception,” he wrote, somewhat ominously, at the time. He added, “Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

It was a devastating and surprising end to a 17-year relationship marked by family red carpet appearances and sweet late-night show anecdotes. The couple first met at a jazz club in 2005, the Aquaman star has said in interviews, and according to Bonet, they were together from the moment they met.

“In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do,” the actress memorably told Porter in 2018. “He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style.”

Two kids and 12 years of dating later, Momoa and Bonet finally tied the knot in 2017. In an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden shortly after the wedding, Momoa confessed that he’d had a crush on his bride since her Cosby Show days. Momoa is 11 years younger than Bonet, and he used to watch her on TV when he was a kid in the 1980s.

“Ever since I was like eight years old and I saw her on the TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one.’ I’m like, ‘I’m gonna stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m gonna get you,’” he joked. “I am a full-fledged stalker. I didn’t tell her that until we had two babies, otherwise it’d be creepy.”

Momoa also has a sweet relationship with Zoë Kravitz, Bonet’s daughter from her marriage with rocker Lenny Kravitz. And though neither Momoa nor Bonet has confirmed their reported reunion, Momoa did show effusive support for his stepdaughter on Monday ahead of the March 4 premiere of her new film The Batman.

In the caption of an Instagram post with Kravitz’s beau Channing Tatum (!!), he wrote, “SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. Finally @thebatman premiere. I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz.”

*Their* Zozo. Let this be all the confirmation we need that Momoa and Bonet are a happy family once again, and that Tatum and Kravitz are still going strong. Sometimes we do get to have nice things.