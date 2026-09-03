Jaw-Dropping Reason Fox Abruptly Fired Trumpy Star Revealed

Fox News fired one of its top stars due to a shady betrayal.

Maria Bartiromo, 58, was fired from the network on Thursday because she had informed the White House about Fox’s secret instructions to not promote President Donald Trump’s election conspiracies on the air, according to Status.

The particular incident happened in July following the president’s primetime address to the nation, in which he claimed that China had interfered in the 2020 presidential election.

Host Maria Bartiromo prepares for a taping of her show 'Wall Street Week' on Fox Business Network in New York, U.S., March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

Status reported that Fox News had issued written instructions to senior employees to steer their coverage of Trump’s address away from his false claims, which the network largely abided by—to the White House’s surprise.

However, the outlet said Trump or a White House official pressed Bartiromo about the lack of coverage of Trump’s claims, and she revealed that her bosses had ordered the claims not to be covered. She even shared the text message that relayed the network’s guidance with the White House.

Maria Bartiromo, Anchor and Global Markets Editor, FOX Business Network and FOX News Channel moderates a panel at the 2022 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

Disclosing the network’s confidential information violated her employment agreement, Status reported.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Fox News for comment.

The bombshell update comes only hours after Fox announced Bartiromo’s departure from the network without explanation.

“We thank Maria for her work over the last 12 and a half years and wish her all the best on her next chapter,” the network’s terse statement read.

Since the announcement, Bartiromo’s presence on the network has been scrubbed clean—with Fox Business Network already taking down her contributor page.

Journalist Maria Bartiromo stands in the Oval Office on the day U.S. President Donald Trump signs executive orders, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. March 6, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The former host’s programs have all been renamed or shifted to other anchors.

Mornings with Maria is set to become Mornings with Fox Business, while Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street will become FBN’s Wall Street and will be hosted by Cheryl Casone and other rotating anchors.

Bartiromo interviewed Trump for Fox Business in April. Screengrab/Fox Business

Jason Chaffetz is set to take over Sunday Morning Futures this weekend, while another permanent host will be announced at a later date.

Bartiromo launched her first live broadcast from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in 1993 as a CNBC reporter, becoming the first woman to report live from the trading floor.

Bartiromo spent two decades at CNBC before joining Fox. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

She spent two decades at CNBC as a business journalist before she joined Fox News, where she slowly began revealing her Trump-ward tilt.

At Fox, she cultivated a relationship with Trump through her coverage—sharing dinners with him, joining the Kennedy Center board, and even parroting his 2020 election lies.

President Donald Trump speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business during the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. Screenshot via Fox Business

“Maria was always considered to be a principled professional,” her former CNBC co-anchor Ted David told the Los Angeles Times in 2020. “She’s losing a lot of respect from her fellow journalists.”