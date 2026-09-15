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Jaw-Dropping Sum Trump Is Demanding for a Photo Revealed

Campaign season is here, which means fundraising has kicked into overdrive.

Donald Trump

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

By Harry Thompson

President Donald Trump is charging a small fortune for photo opportunities.

Fans hoping to snap a picture with the 80-year-old president at a Republican National Convention event in Manhattan on Monday had better have their wallets ready, as the party raises funds ahead of the midterms in November.

The event is being held at an unspecified location in New York, with lucky attendees to the “intimate reception and photo opportunity with the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump” told they will receive further information about the details upon RSVP.

trump
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RNC/Politico

Photos with President Donald Trump don’t come for free.

RNC/Politico

But there’s one small road bump: that privilege will set attending couples back $150,000.

RSVPs must be submitted by Thursday, according to the invite, which Politico first obtained.

Trump has said he will go all-in on campaigning for the midterms, even promising at last week’s RNC Trump-a-Palooza event in Dallas that if the GOP wins in both the House and the Senate, he will give very American $5,000.

The scheme has been projected to cost $1.3 trillion. Republicans have claimed that it could be funded by revenue from Trump’s far-reaching and highly controversial tariff scheme. Critics are more dubious that it will earn anywhere near enough.

Archive of Political Emails

Archive of Political Emails

It’s not the only eyebrow-raising campaign move Trump has been making.

His Leadership PAC, Never Surrender, Inc., has been sending desperate emails to subscribers ahead of the midterms, according to messages obtained by the Archive of Political Emails.

“You have stuck with me through it all, that’s why I’m choosing you to take my official Trump poll,” says one. “STAND WITH TRUMP. The stakes have never been higher, we either win in 50 days, or we fall into a socialist nightmare. Your answers will help drive our mission to victory. Save America!”

In another email about the so-called “MAGA Census,” Never Surrender wrote in the subject line: “I can’t wait much longer!”

Archive of Political Emails

Donald Trump has flooded supporters with emails.

Archive of Political Emails

It then launches into a mystifying message about turbulence.

“From Trump: Next time give me a heads up if you’re running behind,” it said. “After all, I’m running America!! I can’t wait much longer. MY WIFI WILL BE CHOPPY IN THE AIR; THAT’S WHY I’VE BEEN WAITING ON YOUR RESPONSE. All I’m asking is that you take my MAGA Census within the next 5 minutes.”

According to the Federal Election Commission, the top-earning candidates nationwide are all Democrats, with U.S. Senator from Georgia Jon Ossoff having pulled in $97,986,263.04 in this election cycle.

He is followed by Texas House Representative and U.S. Senate hopeful James Talarico, who has raised $68,560,930.42.

President Donald Trump speaks on stage on the second day of the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center on September 10, 2026 in Dallas, Texas.

Trump promised at the first-ever RNC midterm convention he would give cash to voters if the GOP wins.

Brandon Bell/Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

He is locked in a bitter battle against Republican Ken Paxton, who has Trump’s backing after outing incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in this year’s primary.

According to the FEC, Democrats are outstripping GOP fundraising in both the House and the Senate.

In the latter, Democratic candidates have raised $585,168,295 to Republican Candidates’ $336,892,206.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., September 9, 2026.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is fighting one of the highest-profile midterm battles.

Callaghan O'Hare/REUTERS

Meanwhile, in the House, Democratic candidates are slightly ahead of the GOP with $1,012,389,437 to $816,467,828.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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Harry Thompson
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