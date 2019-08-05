Jaybird Made an Okay Set of Truly Wireless Headphones Once. It Just Released the Massively Better Sequel.

The Jaybird Vista True Wireless Earbuds, launched last week on Amazon, prove that iterative improvements are a solid way to create a great product.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/how-my-investment-in-higher-end-fitness-headphones-saved-me-money-in-the-long-run

Jaybird’s biggest improvement in the Vistas, as far as I’m concerned, is connectivity. Their previous truly wireless headphones, the Run XT, found themselves hard to connect sometimes and other times dropped the connection mid-song. I’ve had nothing but impeccable connection with the Vista over the week I’ve been using them in the gym, in the subway underground, in the office, and during my commute and that’s hard for any truly wireless headphones to achieve.

The second highlight here is the sound. I come across many truly wireless headphones during my work with Scouted and I hear a lot of great-sounding ones. But it’s hard for engineers to get a lot of oomph into the tiny earbuds, an understandable obstacle. Jaybird has achieved a new level of sound quality, in my opinion. Like any emerging tech, it’ll continue improving (as will its competitors) but I think the deep lows and very detailed highs are really notable. If you’re into hi-fi sound and want to find earbuds that deliver it for less than $200, these might be your best bet.

On top of all that, the Vistas are IPX7 waterproof and Jaybird says they’re “earthproof,” too. It’s a bit cheeky but they did build them to withstand impacts, so dropping them doesn’t mean smashing them. The earbuds themselves hold six hours of battery life and the fairly compact charging case holds ten hours of additional battery life for them. What’s very cool here is the speed with which the Vista connect to your phone. After removing them from the case, Jaybird’s proprietary JBS1 Bluetooth tech connects them so quickly they’re ready when you slip them into your ears. For a truly wireless experience at the forefront of the fight, Jaybird’s really fixed past mistakes and brought forth a real contender in the field. | Get it on Amazon >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.