Wisconsin Teen Jayme Closs Found Alive 3 Months After Parents Murdered

The Wisconsin teen who went missing in October after her parents were shot and killed in their rural home has been found, authorities say.

On Thursday night, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department announced 13-year-old Jayme Closs was discovered alive and that a suspect was taken into custody.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office—which is about 100 miles north of Barron, in the northwest part of the state—located Jayme, according to police.

“We want to thank the Douglas Co Sheriff’s Department and agencies assisting them tonight. We also want to thank all the Law Enforcement agencies across the state and county that have assisted us in this case,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald announced in a Facebook post that was shared around 9 p.m.

“We also could not have endured this case without the support of the public and I want to thank them for all the support and help,” Fitzgerald added. “Finally we want to especially thank the family for their support and patience while this case was ongoing.

“We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!”

The news came three hours after Fitzgerald dismissed online speculation that Jayme was found in Southeastern Wisconsin, where police swarmed an unrelated crime scene. “Jayme Closs has NOT been located-this is false news,” Fitzgerald wrote during the earlier false alarm. “There is a heavy law enforcement presence near Walworth Co but it is not related to Jayme Closs.”

Until Thursday, authorities had few updates on the mysterious disappearance of Jayme Closs and the fatal shooting of her parents, James and Denise.

The couple was discovered slain in their Barron home around 1 a.m. on Oct. 15. Police believed Jayme was home when her parents were murdered. The middle-schooler was James and Denise’s only child.

Just before 1 a.m., Denise’s cellphone dialed 911 but the dispatcher wasn’t able to speak to anyone at the scene. Police said the operator “could hear a lot of yelling” and that the call pinged to the Closs family residence.

When cops arrived minutes later, they found the house’s door “kicked in” and the bodies of Jayme’s parents. They also found the family’s dog, who was adopted by a relative.

As part of the probe, the sheriff’s department released images of two vehicles of interest, pored over more than 2,000 tips and recruited volunteers to search the area.

During the three-month investigation, authorities did not release the names of any suspects in the murders and possible abduction.

Fitzgerald said he’ll hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Friday.

- with additional reporting by Julia Arciga