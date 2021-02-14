Judge Box of Wine Loses the Plot and Winds Up in a Castle

It’s unclear to me exactly how Jeanine Pirro— lawyer, former district attorney and then would-be politician— lost the plot and reinvented herself as Judge Box of Wine, the most North Korean of the Fox News propagandists. But here we are. She’s smooth-haired Lou Dobbs in a cocktail dress, yelling at you every Saturday night, her breath heavy with shaming and possibly rosé.

Trumpism has been good for Judge Box of Wine. She’s benefited from the largesse of Trump himself, with interviews and many tweets back when Trump was on Twitter not to mention the pardon for her ex-husband—the ex who cheated on her and his taxes but that she pressed for and the president provided in what was literally his final hour in office.

But things are different now. Pirro is named along with Dobbs and Maria Bartiromo in the $2.7 billon lawsuit voting machine company Smartmatic has brought against Fox. All three are asking to have the claims against them dismissed, but just after the suit was filed Fox ended Dobbs’ show, which has been the highest rated program on Fox Business. Meantime, the judge is now hosting a new travel show that I was tasked to write about for the Beast because, let’s be honest, I must be punished for my sins.