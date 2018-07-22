Jeanine Pirro Takes Shots at Whoopi Goldberg on Fox News: I ‘Preferred You’ in ‘Ghost’

After addressing her backstage fight with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on The View this week, Whoopi Goldberg said, “I suspect this is going to go on, because she has a show on Saturday and stuff. But look, you can come to this show, we treat everybody with respect. But you cannot come and call people names.”

As Goldberg suspected, Pirro took a break from serving as a North Korean-style propaganda mouthpiece for Donald Trump to continue going after The View moderator, who previously she accused of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Pirro dedicated her opening rant on the show to The View incident, showing an extended clip of the shoutfest between herself and Goldberg.

“After that, I was cursed at and I and my team were thrown out of the building,” she told Fox News viewers, without going into detail as she did on Sean Hannity’s radio show on Thursday. “She said ‘F you’ in my face, literally spitting at me. ‘F you, get the F out of this building!’” Pirro told Hannity.

Goldberg admitted to the profanity but denied the spitting.

The host seemed to deliberately leave out the moment when she reportedly called The View crew “cocksuckers” in front of the audience, as a witness told The Daily Beast on Friday.

“Should I be angry? I suppose I should,” Pirro told her viewers. “But in the end, this isn’t about me.” She added that she would happily return to The View if they will have her, because “no one intimidates me” and thanked Goldberg for helping make her new book number-one on Amazon.

“The View was just a microcosm of what’s going on in this country,” Pirro added, zeroing in on so-called “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and the “vitriol” against the president from the Left that’s “so palpable it’s become frightening.”

Towards the end of the show, after her guest Kellyanne Conway commended Pirro for the way she comported herself on The View, Pirro spoke directly to Goldberg.

“I accept that you and I have different versions of what went on both on and off the air, and we have completely different takes on President Trump and the job he's doing,” Pirro said. “Let’s agree to disagree and put this episode to bed once and for all.”

Pirro ended her show with one last little jab at Goldberg, who said Friday on The View that she preferred Pirro’s book about prosecuting Robert Durst to her new one about Trump.

“Thanks, Whoopi, I preferred you in the movie Ghost much more than I do on The View,” Pirro said, referring to the role that won Goldberg an Oscar. “But then again, we are all entitled to our opinions.”