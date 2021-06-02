Jeff Bezos and the Most Expensive 10 Minutes of Pleasure in History

When it comes to creating a market in bragging rights for the superrich it’s hard to beat Jeff Bezos. After all, as the world’s self-made richest dude, he should understand the species and its appetites.

So how about setting a price for the most thrills you can have sitting in a seat for 10 minutes?

That’s basically what Bezos is doing by auctioning off a ride on his Blue Origin rocket next month to the highest bidder. Right now the price is nudging $3m. That makes it $300,000 a minute, which is probably the most expensive form of travel yet devised.