Jeffrey Epstein Accusers in Court to Demand He Stay Jailed

Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers will speak at a bail hearing in federal court on Monday to ask that he stay locked up while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

A federal probation office has recommended that Epstein not be allowed to return to the Manhattan mansion where authorities say he preyed on dozens of underage girls.

But Judge Richard Berman said he has not decided whether to grant bail to the politically connected financier and will announce a ruling on Thursday.

Monday’s hearing follows a flurry of filings in which Epstein’s defense team and federal prosecutors dueled over whether the filthy-rich money manager would go on the lam if he was released.

The government argued that Epstein’s international connections and wealth—estimated at more than $500 million in a court document—meant it would be easy for him to get beyond the arm of the law.

Even if he didn’t turn fugitive, prosecutors argued, Epstein has a history of witness-tampering, including wiring $350,000 late last year to two alleged accomplices after the Miami Herald published its expose on his Florida plea deal.

The government also noted a cache of hundreds, perhaps thousands, of nude and semi-nude photos—some believed to be of minors—was found in Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion during last week’s FBI raid.

Epstein’s attorneys, on the other hand, have argued that the indictment unsealed last week is so flimsy that their client, who pleaded not guilty, has no reason to skip town.

They offered up a bail package that included armed guards and surveillance cameras, a GPS ankle monitor, and a “trustee” who would live in the mansion and report back to the feds.

Epstein had just returned from France—where he has a luxury apartment on one of the showiest boulevards in Paris—when the FBI swooped down a week ago and arrested him at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

Two days later, an indictment charging him with sex-trafficking and conspiracy was unsealed, revealing accusations that the former prep-school math teacher had paid dozens of girls for massages that turned sexual and turned some of them into recruiters.

The allegations were not new. More than a decade ago, authorities in Florida investigated Epstein for the very same thing, but U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta signed off on a sweetheart deal that allowed him to plead guilty to a state prostitution charge. He served 13 months of an 18-month-sentence in jail, while being allowed to leave for several hours during the day on work release.

The Miami Herald investigation of that plea deal, along with lawsuits by accusers, helped amp up the pressure on Epstein, and the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan launched a new probe, which culminated in an indictment and arrest warrant earlier this month.

Those prosecutors have left open the door to a superseding indictment that could contain more charges against Epstein or add alleged accomplices as co-defendants. Prosecutors from the public corruption unit are in charge of the case, though authorities have not said whether any government officials are targets of the ongoing investigation.

Although the indictment details alleged crimes against just three girls between 2002 and 2005, other accusers have come forward since Epstein’s arrest—in New York and New Mexico, where he owns a spread of land called the Zorro Ranch.

Epstein also owns a private island in the Caribbean and a lavish estate in Palm Beach, a fleet of cars and a private jet that has hosted former President Bill Clinton, actor Kevin Spacey, Prince Andrew, and lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

Two of Epstein’s accusers have said in court papers that Dershowitz was aware of and even took part in the sex with minors—which he has vigorously denied. Clinton put out a statement last week distancing himself from Epstein, but failed to mention at least one dinner they attended.

The Epstein scandal has already had a political impact. Acosta, who chose not to charge Epstein federally in Florida when he was U.S. attorney, was forced to step down as President Trump’s labor secretary amid fury over his actions in the case.

Trump used to be pals with Epstein but claims to have had a falling-out with him a decade ago.