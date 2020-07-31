Epstein Accuser Says Bill Clinton Partied on Pedophile Island

In newly unsealed documents, one of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s most prominent accusers claims the perverted duo forced her to have sex with Britain’s Prince Andrew and other “politically-connected and financially-powerful people” when she was underage.

Late on Thursday night, a judge ordered the release of a tranche of documents in a long-running defamation case between Maxwell and Virginia Roberts Giuffre, previously “Jane Doe No. 3,” who appeared as a 17-year-old in the now-infamous picture with Prince Andrew as he grabbed her waist and Maxwell grinned in the background. (In the court docs, Giuffre reveals she gave the photograph to the FBI in 2011 and that the feds made copies.)

The case was settled in 2017, and Maxwell and the Duke of York have vehemently denied Giuffre’s claims. But Maxwell’s lawyers have also fought long and hard to keep documents in the case under seal, arguing their release could expose and ruin the reputations of many well-connected people.

Indeed, one name in the unsealed papers was that of a former U.S. president. Giuffre told one attorney that Bill Clinton was a guest during a trip to Epstein’s private isle in the U.S. Virgin Islands and that Epstein joked to her about Clinton being in his pocket.

“You know, I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here [on the island],” Giuffre told the lawyer . According to a transcript of their conversation, Giuffre added that Epstein laughed off her question and said, “Well, he owes me a favor.”

“He never told me what favors they were,” Giuffre said. “I never knew. I didn’t know if he was serious. It was just a joke.”

Asked who else was present on the island with Epstein and Clinton, Giuffre answered Maxwell, someone named Emmy (presumably Maxwell’s former assistant Emmy Tayler), and two “young girls” from New York. Giuffre said Clinton and the other visitors stayed in villas separate from the main house. (While Giuffre does not implicate the former president in any wrongdoing, she does note orgies were routine on the island.)

“ When Ghislaine Maxwell used the words, ‘Go give a massage to Bill Richardson,’ where were you? ”

A second politician named in the documents was former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson.

In a 2016 deposition, Giuffre said Maxwell sent her to New Mexico to give a “massage” to the Democratic governor. “When Ghislaine Maxwell used the words, ‘Go give a massage to Bill Richardson,’ where were you?” Maxwell’s lawyer asked.

“I can’t tell you where we were. I know where I was sent to. I don’t know where we were when she told me to do that,” Giuffre answered. (Richardson has denied involvement in Epstein’s sex ring.)

Maxwell also allegedly sent Giuffre to have sex with the owner of a large hotel chain during a visit to France, around the time of Naomi Campbell’s birthday party.

Asked where they had sex, Giuffre said, “In his own cabana townhouse thing. It was part of a hotel, but I wouldn’t call it a hotel. Jeffrey was staying there. Ghislaine was staying there. Emmy was staying there. I was staying there. This other guy was staying there. I don’t know his name. I was instructed by Ghislaine to go and give him an erotic massage.”

Giuffre added that Maxwell directed her to have sex with the late MIT scientist Marvin Minsky at Epstein’s Caribbean compound.

Other men to whom Giuffre claimed to have been trafficked include Prince Andrew, financier Glenn Dubin, model scout Jean-Luc Brunel, Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, and “another prince.” (Brunel, Prince Andrew, Dershowitz, and Dubin have all denied her claims.)

In her testimony, Giuffre painted a disturbing picture of Epstein’s wealthy lifestyle. She said Epstein had a “secret room” with “a whole bunch of decorative pictures of pornographic literature and sex toys.” From the ceiling to the floor, the walls were covered with “pornographic pictures of the girls that he had met,” she said.

Images of herself would be added to this collection, she said: “Ghislaine took several nude photographs of me for Jeffrey.”

Maxwell also allegedly dressed Giuffre up in schoolgirl outfits for Epstein. This included “lots of” role-playing with latex, too, Giuffre told a lawyer.

“ Jeffrey would tell me to go give an erotic massage to friends. He wouldn’t give me much detail about it, but he would say to treat them like you treat me. ”

“Jeffrey loved the latex outfits Ghislaine had for us girls, he had bondage outfits, he had all different kinds of outfits, but his favorite was the schoolgirl.”

In addition to teaching Giuffre how to sexually service Epstein, Maxwell also allegedly trained her in how to recruit other girls for the financier.

“Jeffrey and Ghislaine both taught me to, depending on the circumstances, depending on the girl, you could offer them a job as a massage therapist,” Giuffre said, “or you could tell them you have a really rich friend with, you know, great contacts in the acting world or modeling world and he loves pretty girls, you should come back and meet him, make some money, you know, we had a whole bunch of ways to be able to procure girls.”

Within nine months of meeting Epstein, he began to send her to his friends, she said. “ Was there ever any discussion with Jeffrey about what was expected to happen when you provided massage services to one of Jeffrey’s friends?” one lawyer asked.

“In a roundabout way, yes,” Giuffre replied. “In so many ways, Jeffrey really really had to train me, and that was why Ghislaine said that she and Jeffrey enjoyed me so much was because they never really had to speak much to me to tell me what they wanted me to do. You know, I wasn’t waiting for you know, their directions. Jeffrey would tell me to go give an erotic massage to friends. He wouldn’t give me much detail about it, but he would say to treat them like you treat me.”

Meanwhile, Giuffre flew on Epstein’s plane alongside his famous friends. On some flights, she was allegedly forced to have sex with Epstein and Maxwell. Giuffre said the flight crew was told to knock before coming into the cabin. Giuffre believed they knew what was happening, saying, “It doesn’t take an idiot to put two and two together to say, well there’s a whole bunch of half-dressed teenagers on board with this old man who is constantly being massaged by them…”

Giuffre listed boldfaced names who also flew on Epstein’s private jet, including Campbell, model Heidi Klum, Clinton, former Vice President Al Gore, and Simpsons co-creator Matt Groening, as well as Jacques Cousteau’s granddaughter Alexandra. (In a fictionalized memoir, Giuffre recalled encountering Alexandra Cousteau and wrote that she was told to give Cousteau massages, and that Epstein had them re-enact a lesbian sex scene. Giuffre wrote that she learned Epstein was bankrolling Cousteau’s marine exploration projects. A representative of Cousteau has previously denied she was intimate with Giuffre or received money from Epstein.)

“It was a lot of the same thing that went down on the ground. A lot of times, it would be just me and Jeffrey, or me and Jeffrey and Ghislaine, or me and Jeffrey and some other girl,” Giuffre said, saying other participants included girls named Emmy and Sarah (perhaps Epstein’s longtime assistant and alleged co-conspirator Sarah Kellen).

Epstein often boasted of the ages of the girls with whom he had relationships, Giuffre said.

“The worst one that I heard from his own mouth was [these] pretty 12-year-old girls he had flown in for his birthday. It was a surprise birthday gift from one of his friends and they were from France,” Giuffre said.

“I did see them, I did meet them. Jeffrey bragged afterwards after he met them that they were 12-year-olds and flown over from France because they’re really poor over there, and their parents needed the money.

“He was constantly bragging about girls’ ages or where he got them from or their past and how terrible their past was and good he is making it for them.”

“ The proposition was that if anything ever happened between Jeffrey and I, that I would have to sign my child over to him basically and that the child would be his and Ghislaine’s. ”

The transcript also highlights another horrifying and previously reported accusation: that Epstein and Maxwell wanted Giuffre to have his child.

Giuffre told one lawyer that Epstein offered her a mansion and monthly income to have his baby.

“The proposition was that if anything ever happened between Jeffrey and I, that I would have to sign my child over to him basically and that the child would be his and Ghislaine’s, and I would be looking after it as long as nothing happened between Jeffrey and I.”

Giuffre also singled out Epstein’s only known client, Victoria’s Secret mogul Les Wexner, as someone who might have information on the alleged sex trafficking ring. (“I think he has relevant information,” Giuffre said under questioning, “but I don’t think he’ll tell you the truth.”) When asked whether magician David Copperfield or music don Tommy Mottola might have relevant information, she said she didn’t know.

In addition to Wexner, Giuffre listed 85 individuals as witnesses with knowledge of the alleged abuse, including Epstein’s staffers, a “traveling chef” for the financier, a person who “worked for Ghislaine Maxwell and has information about Ghislaine Maxwell’s recruiting of girls for Jeffrey Epstein,” a masseuse who worked for Epstein and “has information about Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual trafficking conduct,” and a young woman named Johanna Sjobjerg, who worked for Epstein and “was also present at an occasion with Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Virginia Giuffre when Ms. Giuffre was a minor.”

In her own filings, Maxwell countered with a list of 75 people who could supposedly support her version of events. (Some of the same people were listed by each side.) Maxwell’s lawyers also sought to poke holes in Giuffre’s story, demanding the release of school records and testimony from Mar-a-Lago employees in an attempt to prove she was 17, and not 15, when she started working at Mar-a-Lago, where she alleges Maxwell first recruited her. Maxwell’s lawyers accused Giuffre of lying about being Epstein’s “‘sex slave’ for 4 years from 1998-2002 and that she was with Epstein constantly during that four year period.”

The documents also appear to show Jeffrey Epstein himself coaching Maxwell on how to respond to allegations against her, with one email from “Jeffrey E.” showing a statement the financier appears to have penned for her.

“I have never been a party in any criminal action pertaining to JE,” the statement reads, after first condemning “lies, innuendo, slander” in the press.

While much of the email is written in the first person as if it is meant to be coming from Maxwell, the author, presumably Epstein, appears to slip up at one point: “I am not part of, nor did you have anything to do with, JE plea bargain,” it says.