Jeffrey Epstein, Cartoon Villain, Wanted to Start a ‘Baby Ranch’ and Flood Humanity With His DNA: Report

Millionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein wanted to impregnate women at his New Mexico ranch and flood the human race with his DNA, The New York Times reports.

The disturbing revelation comes as the 66-year-old faces child sex-trafficking charges for his molestation of girls in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida. According to the Times, Epstein discussed his sickening scheme with scientists and other confidants for years, “although there is no evidence that it ever came to fruition.”

Epstein, who has long boasted of his scientific philanthropy and association with academics like Stephen Hawking, reportedly wanted to inseminate 20 women at a time inside his 33,000-square-foot Zorro Ranch in Stanley, New Mexico.

The perverted money-manager told scientists and businessmen about his goals for a “baby ranch” beginning in the early 2000s, the Times reported.

Indeed, the hair-raising plan was no secret to those in Epstein’s orbit. One adviser to large companies told the Times that Epstein told him of the idea during a gathering at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion. The adviser also heard about Epstein’s plot from another “prominent member of the business community,” the newspaper said.

This nightmarish proposal related to Epstein’s fascination with transhumanism, which is the idea that scientists should “seize control of human evolution” and achieve immortality through genetic engineering and artificial intelligence. As the Times notes, critics have compared transhumanism to a revival of eugenics, a philosophy of controlled breeding to improve the population that was embraced by the Nazis.

Meanwhile, Epstein talked of financing research that would “identify a mysterious particle that might trigger the feeling that someone is watching you,” according to the Times.

“ Epstein was also interested in cryogenics and wanted to have his head and penis frozen. ”

And during a visit to Harvard, Epstein reportedly disparaged work focusing on reducing starvation and providing health care to the poor—suggesting that helping those less fortunate only contributed to overpopulation.

Steven Pinker, a cognitive psychologist at Harvard, said he found himself “voted off the island” after he disputed Epstein’s views. Pinker described Epstein as an ‘intellectual imposter” who “would abruptly change the subject, A.D.D.-style” and “dismiss an observation with an adolescent wisecrack.”

Jaron Lanier, a computer scientist regarded as a founding father of virtual reality, said Epstein based his dreams for a “baby ranch” on the defunct Repository for Germinal Choice, a so-called “genius sperm bank” stocked with seed of Olympic athletes and Nobel laureates.

According to the Times, Lanier believed Epstein was using his dinner parties to screen candidates to bear Epstein’s children.

One transhumanist told the newspaper that Epstein was also interested in cryogenics and that Epstein wanted to have his head and penis frozen.

Harvard lawyer Alan Dershowitz told the Times he was appalled by one of Epstein’s conversations about improving the human genome, saying it called to mind the Nazis’ use of eugenics to achieve a pure Aryan race. “Everyone speculated about whether these scientists were more interested in his views or more interested in his money,” Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz’s ties to Epstein have been under scrutiny, as at least two of Epstein’s victims said they were forced into sex with the academic. (Dershowitz has denied sexually abusing, let alone ever meeting, those women.)