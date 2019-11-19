Jail Guards Who Were Supposed to Watch Epstein on Day of Suicide Are Charged

Two federal jail guards assigned to watch over sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on the day he killed himself in his cell were charged Tuesday morning with falsifying prison records.

Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, who were both reportedly working overtime shifts at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, allegedly did not check on Epstein every 30 minutes as they are required to do during their tour, and instead doctored prison records to make it seem like they had been following protocols.

“As alleged, the defendants had a duty to ensure the safety and security of federal inmates in their care at the Metropolitan Correctional Center,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said. “Instead, they repeatedly failed to conduct mandated checks on inmates, and lied on official forms to hide their dereliction.”

Their arrest come days after the Associated Press reported that prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan had offered a plea deal to the guards, which they rejected.

Epstein’s Aug. 10 death sparked multiple investigations by the Department of Justice, including the FBI, the Bureau of Prisons, and DOJ Inspector General, which are ongoing.

Attorney General Bill Barr, who as leader of the Justice Department oversees the Bureau of Prisons, said that federal investigators were “now learning of serious irregularities” at the Manhattan jail “that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation.”

Epstein’s death also sparked conspiracy theories that Epstein was murdered. The New York City Medical Examiner deemed it a suicide by hanging but Epstein’s family hired an outside expert who cast doubt on that.

Epstein was found unconscious around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the jail where he had been housed for more than a month while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

After attempts to revive him at the prison were unsuccessful, Epstein, 66, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The New York City medical examiner concluded six days later that Epstein died of suicide by hanging, but Epstein lawyers and a private pathologist hired by his family have disputed those findings.

Epstein’s death came three weeks after he was found in a state of medical distress with marks around his neck in an apparent suicide attempt, according to officials.

Epstein was placed on suicide watch following the July 23 incident, moved to a special cell, and subjected to daily psychiatric evaluations. But six days later on July 29, he was reportedly taken off suicide watch and moved to the jail’s extra-secure Special Housing Unit.

He was supposed to be monitored by guards every 30 minutes and required to have a roommate—protocols that were apparently not followed on the day of his death.

In the days following Epstein’s death, the guards were placed on leave and the warden at MCC was reassigned to a prison in upstate New York. The then-acting head of the Bureau of Prisons was removed from his role.

The union that represents the prison guards has complained the jail is chronically understaffed, with some guards having to work “mandatory overtime” 16 hour shifts.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741