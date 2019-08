If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

As gestures of maternal support go, riding to church with your son in a Rolls-Royce the day after his convicted pedophile friend has killed himself in jail is a big one.

But that was what the Queen did on Sunday morning, throwing a lifeline to her beleaguered (and favorite) son, Prince Andrew.