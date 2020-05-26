Jeffrey Epstein Employee: I Saw Prince Andrew ‘Grinding’ With Topless Girl on ‘Pedophile Island’

Leave it to Netflix to drop a Jeffrey Epstein docuseries in the midst of a global pandemic that’s left many Americans trapped indoors with lots of free time to binge.

On May 27, the four-part series Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich will premiere on the streaming behemoth. Based on the book by James Patterson, it details the harrowing stories of Epstein’s (mainly underage) victims, from his sexual abuse to the lasting mental toll it took.

One of the biggest revelations in the documentary concerns Prince Andrew, a British royal and good friend of Epstein’s. Virginia Roberts Giuffre accused Epstein of sex-trafficking her to Prince Andrew when she was 17 (he has denied the allegation, in rather embarrassing fashion). John Brockman also claimed to have seen Prince Andrew receive a foot massage from two Russian women at Epstein’s New York mansion.

In Episode 3 of Filthy Rich, we are transported to Little Saint James, Epstein’s private island in the British Virgin Islands, otherwise known as “Pedophile Island.”

“It really is orgy island, because that’s what happened there. That is what that island meant to me,” says Giuffre, while Sarah Ransome alleges that she was raped multiple times by Epstein on the island, including three times in one day.

One of the talking heads is Steve Cully, a former Epstein employee who worked on his island from 1999 until 2005, managing his telecommunications and data.

“He wanted a private cellular network. Privacy was very important to Mr. Epstein. I was on the island probably 100 times. I was ultimately in every single building that existed on the island at that time,” offers Cully.

Cully claims that “I would see guests on the island, and the guests almost always included young girls.” One time, he says that he went down to the grotto and saw “a gentleman who was not Jeffrey” naked, accompanied by three topless girls.

“Sometimes there were other people on the island that were important people. I saw Alan Dershowitz on the island—it was more of a business meeting. Another time, I saw Bill Clinton sitting with Jeffrey on the living room porch area, which was Jeffrey’s favorite spot,” says Cully.

“Jeffrey hung out with a lot of powerful and well-known figures, both politically and financially, and I mean, British royalty,” he continues. “Probably around 2004, I saw Prince Andrew. He was at the pool. He was with, at that time, an unknown girl to me. She was young. She didn’t have any top on. They were engaged in foreplay. He was grabbing her and grinding against her.” (He later says he believes that the young girl was none other than Giuffre.)

Not too long after, Cully, whose two daughters were teens at the time, says he became disgusted with what he was seeing and quit working on Epstein’s island.

“Jeffrey Epstein, he was a guy that concealed his deviance pretty well,” says Cully. “But he didn’t conceal it that well.”