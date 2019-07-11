Epstein Offers to Put Up Mansion, Jet to Get Out of Jail

Jeffrey Epstein’s attorneys submitted a bail package proposal on Thursday, suggesting he be put under house arrest at his Manhattan mansion—with a “trustee” who would live with him and make sure he doesn’t break any rules.

Their recommendation includes Epstein putting up the $77 million mansion and his private jet to secure a bond, with his brother and friend offering up their homes to guarantee he doesn’t flee.

Epstein, 66, also offered to wear a GPS tracking device on his ankle, install surveillance cameras and ground his second jet.

Prosecutors last week had argued that the accused sex trafficker should be kept locked up in a Manhattan jail until his trial, saying his immense wealth makes him a flight risk.

Thursday’s filing did not shed any new light on Epstein’s finances—which have been shrouded in mystery for decades.

There is no question that Epstein, often described as a billionaire, has enjoyed a life of incredible luxury, using two private planes to jet between the Manhattan mansion, a Palm Beach estate, an apartment in Paris, a ranch in New Mexico, and his private island in the Caribbean.

In a filing on Monday, prosecutors said he has “access to vast financial resources to fund any attempt to flee.”

“Indeed,” they wrote, “his potential avenues of flight from justice are practically limitless.”

Prosecutors have noted that when Epstein was arrested Saturday night, he landed at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey from France after weeks abroad.

He owns an apartment on Avenue Foch, home to some of the most expensive real estate in Paris, favored by ultra-rich foreigners, that becomes a magnet for clubbers and prostitutes after dark.

A neighbor entering the building on Wednesday, holding a couple of baguettes, told The Daily Beast that he knew Epstein had left his second-floor apartment, where blinds were closed and drapes were drawn “just a few days ago.”

Told of the charges against Epstein, the neighbor half-shrugged. Asked if he had seen girls coming and going from the apartment, he indicated he had.

“There’s no smoke without fire,” he said.

Although property ownership can be used an argument for granting bail—the idea being that someone is unlikely to leave large assets behind to go on the lam—prosecutors argued that’s not the case with Epstein.

“There can be little doubt that the defendant is in a position to abandon millions of dollars in cash and property securing any potential bond and still live comfortably for the rest of his life,” they wrote.

Epstein’s road to riches began when he ditched a career teaching math at the elite private school Dalton to take a lowly job at Bear Stearns. He rose up the trading ranks before leaving the investment bank under a cloud and eventually starting his own firm, J. Epstein & Co.

According to various profiles of Epstein over the years, he claimed that he managed the money of billionaires, though only one large client has ever been publicly identified: Victoria’s Secret founder Leslie Wexner.

Wexner, a self-made billionaire who turned a single Ohio outlet of The Limited into a global retail conglomerate, is a philanthropist and political donor. Epstein served as a trustee of the Wexner Foundation and was listed as the keeper of the foundation’s books on federal filings in the 2000s.

Wexner also owned the opulent seven-story mansion on East 71st Street before Epstein took it over—for how much remains murky—and allegedly turned it into a hub of sex-trafficking activity.

One of Epstein’s accusers, Maria Farmer, has alleged that she was preyed on by the money manager and his aide de camp, Ghislaine Maxwell, at Wexner’s Ohio mansion in the mid-1990s.

A spokesperson for Wexner told The New York Times on Monday that he cut ties with Epstein about a decade ago.