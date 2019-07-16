Jeffrey Epstein Reveals His Fortune Includes $56 Million in Cash

A summary of Jeffrey Epstein’s assets made public on Monday shows he has $56 million in cash, with another $500 million divided between property and investments.

The bare-bones accounting estimates his homes in the U.S. Virgin Islands, one of them on his private island, are worth $85 million.

The financier also listed an $8.6 million Paris apartment, a $12 million Palm Beach estate, a $17 million New Mexico ranch, and his Manhattan mansion—which he says is worth $55 million but prosecutors say is worth $77 million.

Epstein put $194 million under the heading of “hedge funds and private equity” and another $112 million under “equities.” The only other category was unidentified “fixed income” at $14 million.

It’s not clear if the total of $559 million includes the “piles of cash” or diamonds that prosecutors say they found in a locked safe after they raided the Manhattan mansion—where Epstein allegedly abused underage girls.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman said in court Monday that the one-page summary, submitted as part of a request for bail, was insufficient for him to make a decision.

Prosecutors argued in court and in filings that Epstein’s “vast” fortune means he has the means to flee if he is released from a federal lockup to await trial.