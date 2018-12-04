Jeffrey Epstein Settles, Apologizes to Accusers’ Lawyer

A civil trial involving politically connected financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein ended before it even began Tuesday with the two sides announcing a last-minute settlement.

Epstein has been accused of molesting dozens of underage girls, but the case scheduled to start this week in West Palm Beach, Florida, wasn’t filed by the women.

Instead, their attorney, Bradley Edwards, sued billionaire Epstein for claiming victim lawsuits were part of Ponzi scheme run by a former law partner.

Three of Epstein’s accusers were expected to testify before the surprise announcement of a settlement just before jury selection was about to begin.

“This is not a compromise,” Edwards said. “It is a surrender by Jeffrey Epstein.”

Epstein lawyer Scott Link then read out a statement from Epstein, who was not in the courtroom: "I sincerely apologize for the allegations that I made against Mr. Edwards.”

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Donald Hafele thanked the women who planned to take the stand and testify about their interactions with Epstein years ago.

“To those that were here that were planning to testify and were involved in the matters with Epstein in the past, I thank you for being willing to step forward and having the courage to do so,” the judge said.

Outside the courthouse, attorney Jack Scarola, who was representing Edwards in the matter, said public attention helped bring the settlement about.

Last week, the Miami Herald published a series of stories about the Epstein case that included interviews with accusers who had never spoken before and the revelation that the disgraced hedge-fund manager became a government informant in exchange for a sweetheart plea deal that buried dozens of allegations of sexual abuse at his Palm Beach mansion.

Epstein, who has counted Donald Trump and Bill Clinton among his famous friends, pleaded guilty in 2008 to relatively minor charges of solicitation of prostitution and procurement of minors for prostitution. He he served 13 months of an 18-month sentence in the private wing of a Palm Beach county jail and was permitted to leave six days a week, for 16 hours each day, for “work release,” according to local press reports.

His accusers have long been enraged that they got no say in the slap-on-wrist deal—which was brokered by Miami federal prosecutor Alexander Acosta, who is now President Trump’s labor secretary.

The agreement, Scarola said, “not only resulted in immunity for Jeffrey Epstein but handed out get-out-of-jail-free cards to his co-conspirators, as well.”