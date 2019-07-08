Here’s What the Feds Found in Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan Mansion

Federal authorities revealed Monday that a raid on Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion turned up hundreds of nude photos of girls and young women—and notes and messages that allegedly back up new sex-trafficking charges against him.

The details were disclosed in a memo filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan laying out its reasons for asking the court to hold the billionaire financier without bail until trial.

It said Epstein’s vast wealth and international holdings make him an “extreme flight risk”—and noted that he is in serious jeopardy of spending the rest of his life behind bars because of the evidence against him.

To that end, prosecutors outlined some of the material it has gathered to corroborate allegations that Epstein paid underage girls for sex acts and then turned some of them into recruiters to bring him more victims.

A raid on his Upper East Side residence, which is said to be worth $77 million, yielded “an extraordinary volume of photographs of nude and partially-nude young women or girls,” the memo states.

It said Epstein, a registered sex offender had “hundreds—and perhaps thousands—of sexually suggestive photographs of fully- or partially- nude females,” and some of them appear to be of underage girls.

Some were in a locked safe that contained CDs labeled “Misc nudes 1,” and “Girl pics nude,” or even individual names, prosecutors said.

The evidence, however, is not limited to the photos.

“Such corroborating evidence also includes documents and other materials, such as contemporaneous notes, messages recovered from the defendant’s residence that include names and contact information for certain victims, and call records that confirm the defendant and his agents were repeatedly in contact with various victims during the charged period.”

The prosecutors argued that evidence, along with the testimony of the alleged victims, “will be devastating evidence of guilt at any trial in this case and weighs heavily in favor of detention.”

Photos of nude girls were also found during a 2005 raid on Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida, mansion—but he never went to trial then. Instead, federal prosecutors in Miami allowed him to plead guilty to a state prostitution charge—a deal that is now under investigation.

In the memo, the Manhattan prosecutors said what they found in New York shows that Epstein has not changed his ways.

“The defendant, a registered sex offender, is not reformed, he is not chastened, he is not repentant,” they wrote. “Rather, he is a continuing danger to the community and an individual who faces devastating evidence supporting deeply serious charges.”

Whether Epstein is released on bail or remanded will the subject of arguments at his arraignment Monday afternoon.