Unearthed NBC Footage Appears to Show Trump and Epstein Rating Women’s Looks at 1992 Party

Donald Trump claims he never liked Jeffrey Epstein—but footage unearthed by NBC News certainly shows them having a good time together.

The 1992 video shows a wild-haired Trump with Epstein at Mar-a-Lago apparently pointing at and discussing young women who are dancing close to them. The young women were reportedly cheerleaders for the Buffalo Bills, who were in town for a fixture against the Miami Dolphins.

While their discussion is pretty much inaudible, at one point Trump is seen pointing and appears to say in Epstein's ear: “Look at her, back there. … She’s hot.” Epstein appears to agree, then Trump says something else which makes Epstein double up with laughter.

The footage was shot for a talk show profile of Trump’s lifestyle following his recent divorce. The party was thrown a decade before Epstein pleaded guilty to felony prostitution charges in Florida. The rest of the video shows Trump dancing exuberantly surrounded by women.

Trump said of his relationship with Epstein last week: “I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him ... I was not a fan.”