Jeffrey Epstein Used Prince Andrew As ‘Bait’ To Lure Teenage Girl: Report

Epstein used Andrew’s name to lure teenager: report

It has long been known that Jeffrey Epstein used his friendship with Prince Andrew to burnish his reputation. Now, however, comes another damaging claim (which is likely to heap more pressure on the prince to disclose under oath exactly what he knew); that Epstein used Andrew as “bait” in an attempt to lure a 15-year-old girl to his Caribbean island, Little St James.