Epstein Victims Vent Anger at ‘Coward,’ While His Lawyers Hint at Conspiracy

Anger and sadness filled a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday, as the sex-trafficking indictment against Jeffrey Epstein was dismissed and his victims were given a chance to speak about what they endured.

Three of Epstein’s lawyers were gathered at a defense table, but their client, who killed himself in a jail cell on Aug. 10, was represented by an empty chair.

The proceedings were a formality. With no defendant, there would be no trial, and prosecutors filed paperwork last week to dispense with charges that many hoped would bring them long-sought justice.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman, however, made sure that even if Epstein would not have his day in court, the women would have theirs. It was, he said, a matter of respect.

The first of more than a dozen accusers to speak up was Courtney Wild, who says she was 14 years old and still wearing braces when she was recruited outside a high school to give the pedophile erotic massages.

“Jeffrey Epstein robbed myself and all the other victims our day in court to confront him one by one —and for that he is a coward,” she said. “I am angry and sad that justice has never been served in this case.”

Brad Edwards, her lawyer, said in court that Wild came to his office in 2008 not seeking a lawsuit against Epstein, but “just asking to be heard” by the FBI. (Wild sued the U.S. government over Epstein’s non-prosecution agreement in Florida.)

A woman who was identified as Jane Doe 1 said Epstein’s death retraumatized her. “It didn’t feel good to wake up that morning and find that he allegedly committed suicide,” she said.

A woman only identified as Jane Doe 2 spoke about how Epstein preyed on those he could easily manipulate.

“A lot of us were in very vulnerable situations and in extreme poverty," she said. “I had so much self-hatred and doubt and so much guilt for everything.”

Epstein was arrested in July after a flight from France to New Jersey. Held without bail, he was found dead in his cell weeks later. A medical examiner concluded he hung himself.

His attorneys have raised doubts about that, and did so again in court on Tuesday, claiming they have undisclosed evidence that suggest his death was not a suicide.

They claimed he was not despondent and was waiting for his team to file a motion to dismiss the charges.

“This wasn't a futile, defeatist attitude,” Marty Weinberg said.

Defense lawyer Reid Weingarten claimed that tapes from security cameras near Epstein’s cell were “corrupted or not functioning.”

“We want the court to help us find out what happened,” Weingarten said.

The Department of Justice’s Inspector General has already launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death, including allegedly fabricated logs and sleeping guards.