Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Pimp Jean-Luc Brunel Nabbed as He Boarded Flight to Africa

Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modeling agent and close ally and alleged pimp to late sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, is in custody in Paris after attempting to board a flight to Dakar in Senegal. Paris prosecutors say he was taken into custody for rape, sexual assault against minors, sexual harassment, criminal conspiracy and trafficking in human beings, according to Le Parisien newspaper.

Brunel, who has been accused in the U.S. of rape and procuring young girls for Epstein, has not been seen since Epstein’s death in a Manhattan prison in August 2019.

“This is huge news. I cry with joy,” Thysia Huisman, a former model who accused Brunel of drugging her and raping her when she was 18, said in a statement. “Eleven women testified against him after me, and all these facts are there. I hope the police have other files with more recent victims.”

He said through his lawyer last year he would answer questions about his relationship with Epstein. His lawyers denied that he was “on the run” and that he denies all allegations of impropriety.

French prosecutors launched an inquiry into Brunel, who founded Karin Models and MC2 Model Management, which led to Wednesday’s arrest.

“The victims have long awaited the arrest of Jean-Luc Brunel,” said Anne-Claire Lejeune, a lawyer representing several of Brunel’s alleged victims. “They welcome this custody with relief, and confidence in the legal consequences that will be given. Their word finally takes on a meaning.”