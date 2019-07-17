Jeffrey Epstein’s Fake, Foreign Passport Was Used in Saudi Arabia and Other Countries

Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers downplayed his possession of a foreign passport under a fake name by suggesting he’d never used it—but prosecutors said Wednesday that’s not the case.

In a letter to the federal judge who will decide if the financier stays in jail until trial, the U.S. attorney’s office said that the travel document “contains numerous ingress and egress stamps, including stamps that reflect use of the passport to enter France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia in the 1980s.”

The passport—which was Austrian but listed a Saudi Arabia address—was found in a locked safe in Epstein’s Manhattan mansion, and prosecutors cited it in court earlier this week as evidence that the accused sex trafficker is a flight risk.

Epstein’s attorneys then shot back that there was an innocent explanation for the passport: He acquired it as “personal protection,” to hide his Jewish identity from hijackers, kidnappers, or terrorists during travel in the Middle East.

“The government offers nothing to suggest—and certainly no evidence—that Epstein ever used it,” the defense wrote to the judge—a day before the prosecutors did just that.

And prosecutors also noted that Epstein’s explanation of the passport left unanswered questions.

“The defendant’s submission does not address how the defendant obtained the foreign passport and, more concerning, the defendant has still not disclosed to the Court whether he is a citizen or legal permanent resident of a country other than the United States,” they wrote.

Also found in the safe was $70,000 in cash and 48 small diamonds that prosecutors contend are often kept on hand by someone who needs to make a quick getaway.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman is set to decide Thursday whether Epstein should stay locked up at the Metropolitan Correctional Center or be put on house arrest at his mansion, which prosecutors have derisively called his “gilded cage.”