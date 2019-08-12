Jeffrey Epstein’s Heirs Could Sue Feds Over Jailhouse Suicide

If it is formally determined after Sunday’s autopsy that Jeffrey Epstein died at his own hand, the U.S. government may be on the hook to Epstein’s estate for the prison system’s lethal negligence as Attorney General William Barr and the Federal Bureau of Prisons are making the GOP’s reputation for law and order look more like something out of Jimmy Breslin’s The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight.

Under a law known as the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA), the family of a prisoner who dies in federal custody may be legally permitted to assert a claim against the government where the government didn’t do what it was obligated to do: protecting a suicidal prisoner from self-harm.

The FTCA’s language is dense, but the law generally provides that the federal courts possess jurisdiction on claims brought against the government for “death caused by the negligent or wrongful act or omission of any employee of the Government while acting within the scope of his office or employment ….” In other words, just because someone is behind bars doesn’t mean that they are stripped of all of their rights. People aren’t cattle.