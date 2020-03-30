Jeffrey Epstein’s Hollywood Pipeline Ran Straight to Harvey Weinstein

Epstein’s victims told The Daily Beast that the financier introduced them to producer Harvey Weinstein and talked up his Hollywood connections to gain power over young women.

Kate Briquelet

Senior Reporter

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Jeffrey Epstein used his connections to Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to impress young women, and even helped one victim land a role in a horror movie produced by a Weinstein-owned company, The Daily Beast has learned.

Chauntae Davies was recruited into Epstein’s trafficking ring in 2001, when she was a 21-year-old massage therapy student in California. She says the perverted financier groomed and sexually abused her for years before she escaped in 2005.

Davies’ time in Epstein’s world included a 2002 humanitarian trip to Africa with former President Bill Clinton on the money-manager’s private jet. Actors Chris Tucker and Kevin Spacey were along for the ride.

