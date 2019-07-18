Jeffrey Epstein’s on the Hook Now, but I’ve Seen Why Upper East Side Criminals Always Seem to Get Off

Jeffery Epstein got away with his crimes for as long as he did because he had a network including powerful politicians, heiresses, celebrities, publicists, lawyers, a district attorney, and even a recently resigned labor secretary as bad actors, rotten enablers, and abusive fellow-travelers.

Epstein’s known victims number in the dozens, with more coming out to say that he assaulted them while he was “incarcerated” in Florida and later at his palatial Manhattan town house—where being a registered sex offender didn’t seem enough to get him removed from the social register.

We need to face up to the fact that Epstein is, in part, a product of a culture where wealthy men can do whatever they want. Consequences are for little people.