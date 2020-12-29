These Shearling-Lined Mules Aren't Slippers But They Feel Like It

These days, it’s easy to be a schlub. Without an office or social events to dress for, many have taken a deep dive into the vast and varied world of leisurewear. Starbucks run? Trader Joe’s field trip? Laundry? Without an audience, getting dressed, as in assembling something more fashion- forward than jumbo sweats and tattered college t-shirt, feels like a colossal waste of lucidity, a commodity in short supply during the COVID era.

Except for one thing: when you look good, you feel good. The old adage preached by decades of grandmothers, stylists and beauty gurus still rings true, even in a pandemic.

Micro upgrades, such as replacing your less-than-nice sneakers with a pair of sassy flats is an easy way to elevate your look and, in fact, your mood. Enter Jenni Kayne’s Shearling- lined mules. This fuzzy, feel-good footwear is comfortable enough for sashaying about the house and stylish enough to inject an air of California cool into standard chill out clothes.

The semi pointed toe and sumptuous texture will deliver a made-in-Italy swagger, even when life is reduced to a ho-hum mashup of Zoom calls and errands. Simply pair with leggings, jeans, or even artfully frayed sweatpants and your tiny tweak will yield effortless chic.

