Jennifer Lawrence and Kim Kardashian West Play ‘Who’d You Rather’: Donald Trump or Kim Jong-un?

When Jennifer Lawrence was filming Darren Aronofsky’s mother!, things were getting so dark and disturbing that she would retreat between scenes into what she has called her “Kardashian tent.” As the actress told Vogue this summer, “It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop—and gumballs. My happy place.”

On Thursday night, her “happy place” came to life on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Serving as guest host for Kimmel, Lawrence got a chance to sit down with Kim Kardashian West and ask her pretty much anything she wanted. And she came up with some pretty solid questions.

“I have been obsessed with our first guest and her family for over a decade, in a very, very healthy way,” Lawrence readily admitted at the top of the interview. Her first question: “Do you think it’s a coincidence that Reggie Bush’s wife looks just like you? I don’t.”

When Kardashian West said, “This is going to be fun,” Lawrence replied, “Probably not for you.”

The pair reminisced about the first time they met and that time a couple of weeks ago when Lawrence came over to Kris Jenner’s house for dinner. “I’ve never seen my mom more drunk in our lives,” she said.

“I remember getting naked in your mom’s closet and ordering you to dress me,” Lawrence said, before moving on to her next important question. “Do you and Kanye, like, fart in front of each other or talk about farts? Do you fart in front of him?”

“I don’t fart, what are you talking about?” her guest replied. Kardashian West went on to explain that she used to be the “go-to” hacker in her family, able to get into anyone’s phone or social media account without their knowledge.

“Wow, do you think you could like hack like a president’s Twitter and maybe like stop a war?” Lawrence asked. “Like you could save the world.” That led to a who’d you rather scenario between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un. Neither woman would commit one way or the other on the spot.

Changing the subject, Lawrence asked, “Is Khloe like in on you being subtly rude to her? Or are you just subtly rude?”

“What you mean, like about her style?” Kardashian West said, before confirming that she “loves” her sister and her style despite what it might seem like on their reality TV show.

After a break, Lawrence’s questions got even more personal, including which of the Kardashian sisters lost their virginity first. “Probably me,” she said. Then Lawrence decided that they should both name Kim’s “craziest ex-boyfriend” on the count of three. Lawrence said it was Kris Humphries, but Kardashian West would only say “all of them.”

Asked what the most incorrect rumor she’s ever heard about herself is, Kardashian West couldn’t come up with anything. But Lawrence said there was a story that she “blamed Donald Trump for all the hurricanes in the world” and “after I saw the ninth headline, I was like, did I?”

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

The weirdest thing Kanye does? “He falls asleep anywhere. It’s like we’ll be at a meeting, or like he’ll introduce me to people I’ve never met before, we’ll be at a restaurant, and he’ll be snoring at the table.” They also watch Family Feud together every night before bed.

Has she talked to O.J. Simpson since he was released from prison? “I haven’t talked to him in years,” she said. “I think I saw him at a club in Miami like a decade—maybe like eight, nine years ago.”

Of course, that led Lawrence to ask her if she asked O.J. if he did the murders. “I just never really like go there,” Kardashian West said. “I have like so much respect for his children. I feel like—my mom and Caitlyn both say a lot about it, and are really vocal. And I just feel like, you know, his kids, it must be like really hard so I just try to just stay away from it.”

Lawrence saved her riskiest question for last: “OK, so what do you guys like think about Blac Chyna?”

“You know, I always said when someone was going to ask me,” Kardashian West said carefully. “You know, Dream is going to see this one day and so I think it’s just super respectful to just not say anything about my niece’s mom.”