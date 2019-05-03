Nadler Makes Another Accommodation to Barr to Get Mueller Report Material

In a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr on Friday, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said that his committee was willing to receive a specific amount of underlying evidence from the Mueller report as part of immediate document production.

The letter marked the latest accommodation from House Democrats as they attempt to move forward on negotiations with the Department of Justice on the release of the full, unredacted Mueller report. Previously, Nadler had been demanding all of the report’s evidence.

In his letter, Nadler said the committee is willing to “prioritize a specific, defined set of underlying investigative and evidentiary materials for immediate production” including “reports from witness interviews … and items such as contemporaneous notes taken by witnesses of relevant events.”

“Since these materials are publicly cited and described in the Mueller report, there can be no question about the Committee’s need for and right to this underlying evidence in order to independently evaluate the facts that Special Counsel Mueller uncovered and fulfill our constitutional duties,” the letter said.

Nadler said he was still willing to hold Barr in contempt of Congress if DOJ did not make steps to comply with the committee’s subpoena.

“The committee is prepared to make every realistic effort to reach an accommodation with the Department. But if the Department persists in its baseless refusal to comply with a validly issued subpoena, the Committee will move to contempt proceedings and seek further legal recourse,” the letter said.

Last month, Nadler had subpoenaed the Department of Justice for the full, unredacted Mueller report. But since then, the two sides— House Judiciary and DOJ—have engaged in lengthy and at times contentious negotiations on not only the release of the report to the committee but also the format of hearings with Barr and Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Things took a turn this week when DOJ said Barr would not show for a scheduled committee hearing because Nadler’s “conditions” were both “unprecedented and unnecessary.” Nadler had proposed that committee attorneys question Barr instead of members—a format that is not unprecedented.

And on Wednesday, DOJ blew past its deadline to respond to the committee’s subpoena for the release of the Mueller report. In a letter to the committee on May 1, DOJ said that it would release the report, though portions of it still redacted, to only 12 members of the committee. Those members would not be allowed to share or discuss that version of the report with anyone else, DOJ said.