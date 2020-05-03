The Secrets of Jerusalem's Controversial Pools of Solomon Have Been Unlocked

Last year, in conjunction with President Trump’s "peace plan," Jewish Israeli hiking initiative Amitim L’Tiyulim appealed to the US Ambassador David Friedman for assistance in "returning" the Pools of Solomon to the Jewish people. The pools are a complex of three large reservoirs located five kilometers to the southwest of Bethlehem. Amitim L’Tiulim claimed, “There is no doubt that the archaeological finds and the entire initiative are part of the preservation of the activities of the Jewish nation in the Land of Israel.”

However, the recent discovery of a hidden underground complex at the site shows that this claim is simply wrong: the Pools of Solomon have no connection to biblical kings, the Bible, or Judaism.

As anyone who has visited the Middle East knows, water is a scarcity there. Jerusalem is situated between a series of hills and high above sea level. Today, water is pumped up from the coastal plain to the west of the city in order to meet the city’s considerable water needs, but that system is a twentieth century innovation. During the Roman period the city was supplied with water by a series of aqueducts largely designed and built by Roman engineers. On one occasion, Pontius Pilate famously raided the Temple treasury to finance the construction of one such aqueduct.