Jesse Eisenberg on Nailing Mark Zuckerberg and Resisting Anti-Semitism

Although the theatrical movie industry has been crippled by the novel coronavirus, original American films will continue to premiere in the coming weeks and months—online. And at the forefront of that wave of new releases is Jesse Eisenberg, who’ll headline two features debuting nationwide on Friday, March 27: Resistance, the based-on-real-events story of legendary French mime Marcel Marceau’s efforts to save orphaned Jewish children by working with his homeland’s anti-Nazi WWII resistance, and Vivarium, a surreal Twilight Zone-ish tale about a couple (Eisenberg and Imogen Poots) trapped in a bizarre housing complex from which there is no escape. On the face of it, the two projects couldn’t be more dissimilar. Except, of course, that they both now share an identical fate: bypassing multiplexes and art-house cinemas altogether for a simultaneous video-on-demand bow.

In the face of this uncharted-territory reality, Eisenberg concedes that “it feels strange to talk about anything else” besides the ongoing pandemic. Nonetheless, the 36-year-old actor—equally well-known for acclaimed indies (Roger Dodger, The Squid and the Whale) and big-studio blockbusters (Zombieland, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)—remains hopeful that his current films will find an audience eager for entertainment, and distraction, during their indefinite quarantines. Moreover, he’s confident that both have something unique to say about our insane present moment, be it the rise of anti-Semitism here and abroad (and the need to hide out in order to guarantee the safety of one’s self and others), or the calamitous pitfalls of suburban domesticity—the latter topic proving all the more relevant as individuals and families heed warnings to stay at home.

Does it feel strange to be promoting these movies just as so many theaters are closing, thereby sending your movies directly to VOD?