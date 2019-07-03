Fox’s Jesse Watters Says He’s ‘Tired and Bored’ of AOC, Proceeds to Talk at Length About Her

Fox News host Jesse Watters on Wednesday insisted that he is getting “kind of tired and bored” with one of the conservative network’s favorite targets: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Of course, he then proceeded to go on a minute-long rant against her.

On noon-time gabfest Outnumbered, co-host Lisa Boothe led off a discussion of Ocasio-Cortez’s recent tour of border detention facilities, noting that the outspoken progressive lawmaker recently said the U.S. is heading to fascism and alleged the rampant abuse of migrants at the hands of detention center guards.

“This is what frustrates me about politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” Boothe grumbled, turning to Watters. “They run their mouth, but she voted against funding for the humanitarian condition. If she cares, why did she vote against that funding?”

Watters, serving as the female-hosted show’s “One Lucky Guy,” called on AOC to “put your money where your mouth is” while claiming she is “running out of hand grenades at this point.”

“I’m kind of tired and bored of her,” the right-wing pundit asserted.

This, of course, would be news to anyone who semi-regularly watches Fox.

Back in April, liberal media watchdog Media Matters for America found that during a six-week period, Fox News and Fox Business Network talked about Ocasio-Cortez every single day and mentioned her name 3,181 times.

Watters, who hosts both The Five and weekend show Watters’ World, was one of the key contributors to that obsessive coverage.

And so, immediately after declaring his boredom with the congresswoman on Wednesday, Watters delivered a lengthy anti-AOC tirade.

“She calls everybody Nazis and starts screaming at the Border Patrol agents, yet refuses to actually tour the facility,” he yelled. “Speaks to someone, mischaracterized the drinking water comment, and then comes out and creates his huge controversy.”

Ocasio-Cortez, however, wasn’t the only lawmaker who was told by detained migrants that guards told them to drink from the toilet. And a recently released report from the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general found that squalid conditions and overcrowding at detention camps are widespread and worse than initially revealed by the Trump administration.