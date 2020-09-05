Jessica Krug Is Just Another Culture-Appropriating White Supremacist

A few weeks ago, I re-watched Jordan Peele’s racial thriller Get Out. The movie still elicits a visceral response of horror, mostly due to its banality and familiarity. The upper-class liberal white family is creepy, but they are given the benefit of the doubt, repeatedly. The situation is familiar to many of us who move in interracially mixed social and work spaces.

We ignore the uneasiness until we realize that, like a frog in water set to boil, it’s too late. They never actually saw your humanity. Instead, they saw you as a commodity, and you and the labor of your body and mind are about to be overrun and possibly consumed.

That’s the feeling that some in academia have been expressing after being conned by recently tenured associate professor of Africana studies at George Washington University, Jessica Krug. According to her confession on Medium last Thursday, Krug, who is a white woman from Kansas, has been masquerading for years as a woman of color. She has embodied the identity of a North African, a Black Carribean and a salsa-dancing, accent-faking Afro-Puerto Rican from the Bronx for more than a decade. During that time, she has won a McNair Scholarship—a prestigious financial academic award reserved for people of color and first-generation students.