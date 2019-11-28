Jews and Muslims Need to Have Each Other’s Backs in Trump’s America and Beyond

When you are in a daily fight against Donald Trump’s white supremacist agenda, it’s difficult to be thankful—even on Thanksgiving Day. Trump has made demonizing minorities his favorite pastime, from his racist demand that four women of color in Congress “go back” to their country to his demeaning of black Americans as “low IQ” and “unintelligent,” to dubbing Latino immigrants “rapists” and “invaders.”

Trump’s words, like all world leaders’, do more than just elicit cheers at campaign rallies. They inspire action. So it’s not surprising that the FBI earlier this month reported that violent hate crimes had reached a 16-year high in 2018.

Worse, 2018 saw the highest number of hate crime murders in 27 years. This follows three years of unprecedented annual increases in hate crimes, from 2015 to 2017, which—not coincidentally—matches the rise of Trump.