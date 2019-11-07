Jilted Investor Goes After Deadbeat Giuliani Crony’s Bail Money

Lev Parnas can’t catch a break. The Soviet-born businessman who teamed up with Rudy Giuliani to dig for dirt on President Donald Trump’s perceived political foes in Ukraine has pleaded not guilty to federal criminal charges. But now a jilted investor in a years-old movie deal gone bad is going after the $200,000 that Parnas put up to get out of jail while he awaits trial.

That money secured Parnas’ $1 million bail bond in New York, where he faces allegations that he and a group of business associates knowingly violated campaign-finance laws in order to ingratiate themselves with Trump and grease the wheels for business interests in the U.S. and Ukraine.

It was a sizable cash payment for a man who is so deeply in debt. Parnas still owes more than $500,000 to a former business associate who won a federal court judgment against him back in 2013. In fact, efforts in state and federal courts in Florida to recoup that money have resulted in the release of documents that are largely responsible for the legal predicament in which Parnas currently finds himself.