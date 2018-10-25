Jim Carrey Blames Trump For Pipe Bomb Attacks

Actor turned cartoonist Jim Carrey is trying to place the blame for the wave of attempted bombings—which included devices sent to former President Obama and the Clintons—squarely on Donald Trump.

In his latest piece of political satire, Carrey has posted a cartoon on Twitter of Trump’s mouth wrapped around a pipe bomb.

In case his meaning isn’t clear, Carrey writes to his 18 million followers: “Today they tried to murder two Presidents as well as public servants and journalists. Make no mistake, these terrorists were encouraged and emboldened by the hate speech of Donald Trump. If you can’t see the clear menace of this man’s influence by now then you are a part of it.”

The pipe bombs, described by law-enforcement as ‘crude devices,’ were sent to several prominent Democrats, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and the office of CNN, leading to speculation that figures and organizations criticized by Trump were being targeted.

Carrey, beloved by an older generation for his roles in movies such as The Mask and Dumb and Dumber, appears to be in no doubt.

Carrey, currently starring in the Showtime series Kidding has emerged in recent years as a prolific cartoonist, whose work frequently criticizes Trump and his supporters.

Earlier this month, Carrey called Trump a “demon” and depicted him in a reworked poster for the horror movie The Exorcist. And last month, he slammed Trump for “inciting civil unrest at his rallies.”

Carrey has said that art is his way of dealing with current events and “expressing the crass everyone else wants to express and can’t necessarily do so.”

An exhibition of Carrey’s cartoons are currently on display (through November 10) at Los Angeles space Maccarone. The show features some 80 sketches and has been scheduled to coincide with the November 6 midterm elections.