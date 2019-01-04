Jim Carrey Fires Back at Louis C.K. for Dissing Parkland Survivors

Over the past year or so, when he wasn’t shooting his new Showtime series Kidding, comedy legend and longtime anti-gun advocate Jim Carrey has spent much of his time creating surreal works of art that comment on the Trump administration. His latest piece, shared with his 18 million Twitter followers on Thursday, takes on a new target: fellow comedian Louis C.K.

The original painting, which only comes into full focus when expanded to view in its entirety, shows Parkland, Florida, shooting survivor turned gun-control activist Emma Gonzalez towering over a tiny silhouette of Louis C.K. standing before a microphone. If you zoom in far enough, you may notice that his penis is out. “Drawn to scale,” Carrey has written across the top. The caption reads, “Louis can’t C. K?”

It is Carrey’s way of firing back, so to speak, at Louis C.K. for jokes he made about the Parkland shooting survivors in audio of a nearly hour-long comedy set that leaked just before the new year.

Calling kids of Gonzalez’s generation “fucking boring,” the comic went on to complain, “They testify in front of Congress, these kids? What are they doing? You’re young, you should be crazy, you should be unhinged, not in a suit… you’re not interesting. Because you went to a high school where kids got shot? Why does that mean I have to listen to you?”

“You didn’t got shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I’ve gotta listen to you talking?” Louis C.K. continues to howls of laughter from the Long Island crowd.

Since those jokes became public, Louis C.K. has not only been hammered by surviving Parkland students and parents of those who were killed, he has also faced harsh criticism from some fellow comedians, including Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson, who joked about wishing for Louis C.K.’s death in a New Year’s Eve performance. Judd Apatow, Andy Richter and other comics have called the routine “lazy” and “unfunny” on Twitter.