Jim Carrey’s Political Cartoons Skewering the Trump Administration and ‘Soulless’ GOP

Last year, the six-minute short film I Needed Color went viral, amassing millions of views.

In the film, comedy god Jim Carrey—of Ace Ventura and Dumb and Dumber fame—takes viewers inside his art studio, revealing his impressive paintings and discussing his artistic process.

“I think what makes someone an artist is they make models of their inner life,” Carrey says in the film. “They make something come into physical being that is inspired by their emotions or their needs or what they feel the audience needs.”

Carrey, who says he began painting six years ago to “heal a broken heart” following his split from Jenny McCarthy, primarily paints in his studio in downtown Manhattan, and his art has been featured in a number of galleries, including the Wyland Galleries in Waikiki, Hawaii, and Lake Tahoe, California.

Since November, around the one-year mark under President Trump, Carrey has been busy creating satirical cartoons of the Trump administration and the Republican congressmen under his sway—and then tweeting them out to his 17.9 million followers.

The first such cartoon was this Nov. 12 one of Trump kissing the rear end of Russian president Vladmir Putin, accompanied by the caption, “They bailed him out, set him up and made him their stooge. With Trump in the WH, Putin may win the 3rd World War without firing a shot. #PuckerUpPOTUS”:

A little over two weeks later, seemingly incensed over the pending Republican tax bill, he took on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), branding him and his GOP colleagues “soulless traitors, liars and thieves”:

President Trump’s dark and ominous State of the Union address inspired this number:

He even took on Colbert nemesis Devin Nunes (R-CA), a Trump lackey and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, due to his release of the infamous “Nunes memo” that sought to clear the president of Trump-Russia collusion allegations (spoiler alert: it didn’t):

When House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) bragged—and was subsequently roasted—on Twitter that his new tax bill raised a secretary’s pay a whole $1.50 a week, Carrey made this gem of the “tone deaf” politician:

Even Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg got the treatment after it was revealed that his company had profited off of Kremlin-purchased disinformation campaigns during the 2016 U.S. presidential election:

In the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, wherein a gunman armed with a legally-purchased AR-15 assault rifle massacred 17 people, Carrey joined CNN’s Anderson Cooper in condemning the president’s decision to golf at his club in West Palm Beach, Florida, instead of attending funerals for the slain children that were held just an hour away:

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

When former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates pleaded guilty to financial fraud and lying to investigators and agreed to cooperate with Robert Mueller’s ongoing Trump-Russia probe, Carrey made this:

A couple of days after a CNN town hall in Parkland, Florida, where the very pro-guns Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) got dunked on by a roomful of teens, Carrey mocked how Rubio’s received upwards of $3.3 million in NRA donations:

And on Saturday evening, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders received the business, with Carrey calling her “monstrous” and a “so-called Christian”:

On a more positive note, following the passing of the renowned theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking, Carrey whipped up this cute tribute: